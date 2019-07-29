Could this news be any more exciting? A "Friends" experience is coming to the city.

A pop-up, appropriately dubbed "The One with the Pop-Up," is slated to open this September in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the sitcom's 1994 premiere. Promising set recreations, memorabilia, and costumes from the show, it's on track to become the "Friends" experience every fan needs.

“As we celebrate the show’s milestone anniversary, we are excited to bring the 'Friends' experience to life for our fans in a way that pays homage to the remarkable cast of characters, iconic sets and instantly quotable moments," Peter van Roden, senior vice president of Warner Bros. Consumer Products, said in a statement.

Entering through Mercer Street, ticket holders will pass by a recreation of the fountain from the opening sequence and continue on through rooms decorated in honor of Monica (Courteney Cox), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc).

Designed to make you feel like you're a part of the crew, you can try “pivoting” like Ross, peeping through Rachel and Monica’s purple door, playing foosball in Joey and Chandler's apartment, or strumming on Phoebe's guitar.

Warner Bros. Consumer Products and Superfly, the companies behind the experience, have even recreated Central Perk — and that means you can take the perfect photo-op on every fan's favorite orange couch.

Lucky AT&T customers get exclusive access to the pop-up, at 76 Mercer St., on Sept. 7, but everyone else can enjoy from Sept. 8 through Oct. 6. A retail store will also sell exclusive merchandise alongside the ticketed experience.

The pop-up experience will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the experience are available starting on Friday at 10 a.m., and cost $29.50. For more information, visit Friends25popup.com.