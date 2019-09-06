Step inside the 'Friends' pop-up: Photos

"Pivot!" "Could I be wearing any more clothes?" "We were on a break!" It'll all come right back to you when you visit the "Friends" pop-up exhibit on Mercer Street in Manhattan, celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series' premiere. On Thursday, amNewYork got an inside look at some of the favorite sets, wardrobe and artifacts that helped make the show a hit.

The pop-up is sold out, but will remain on display through Oct. 6.