‘Fun Home’ cast to play Orlando benefit concert for Equality Florida, LGBT community

The concert is the brainchild of Michael Cerveris, who won a Tony for his performance in “Fun Home.”

The cast of “Fun Home” will take the Tony-winning musical to Orlando on July 24 for a concert performance to raise money for Equality Florida and the city’s LGBT community. The concert is the brainchild of Michael Cerveris, who won a Tony for his performance in the show. “Our show is a celebration of choosing to live one’s life fearlessly and truthfully,” Cerveris said in a statement. “I wanted to take all the great gifts we have been given in the life of this show and place them in the service of a community that may be far away beyond the lights of Broadway, but very close to our hearts.”

Dixon leaves ‘Shuffle’ for Aaron Burr, sir, role in ‘Hamilton’

Brandon Victor Dixon, who just received a Tony nomination for “Shuffle Along,” will join the cast of “Hamilton” in mid-August, taking over for Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. as Hamilton’s political adversary and dueling partner Aaron Burr. Lexie Lawson, whose credits include “Rent” and “In the Heights,” will replace Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton on July 11. As previously announced, Javier Muñoz will take over for Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton on the same date.

‘Significant Other’ to make Broadway transfer

“Significant Other,” Joshua Harmon’s comedic drama about a lonely 20-something gay male who stands by as his three galpals get married and desert him, which premiered off-Broadway last summer, will transfer to Broadway in February. The producers intend to reunite the original cast, which included Gideon Glick (“Spring Awakening”), Barbara Barrie and Lindsay Mendez.

Uranowitz, Wolfe, Thoms join ‘Falsettos’

Brandon Uranowitz, who won a Tony nomination as the loner narrating pianist of “An American in Paris,” will play the quirky psychiatrist Mendel in the upcoming Broadway revival of William Finn’s “Falsettos,” joining the previously announced Christian Borle, Andrew Rannells and Stephanie J. Block. Also new to the cast are Betsy Wolfe (“Bullets Over Broadway”) and Tracie Thoms (“Rent”).

Paul Rudd has ‘Reasons to Be Pretty Happy’

Paul Rudd will lead MCC Theater’s developmental reading of “Reasons to Be Pretty Happy,” a new play by Neil LaBute that will conclude a trilogy that also includes the previously produced “Reasons to Be Pretty” and “Reasons to Be Happy.” Rudd starred in the film adaptation of “The Shape of Things,” LaBute’s best-known play.

WTC performing arts center back on track

The long-delayed plan to build a performing arts complex at the rebuilt World Trade Center site got a major boost last week with the announcement that billionaire Ronald O. Perelman has donated $75 million toward the goal. Scheduled to open in 2020, the venue will have three separate performance spaces and produce works that span the genres of theater, dance, music and film.

Spotted …

Hillary and Bill Clinton at “Hamilton” … Heidi Klum, Helen Hunt and James Corden at “School of Rock” … Kelsey Grammer and Allison Williams at “The Color Purple” … Joel Grey at “Hamilton.”