7,000 fans will see the episode before it airs.

The first episode of the hotly anticipated fourth season of “Game of Thrones” will premiere a little early for 7,000 lucky fans Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The Brooklyn arena hosts an advanced screening of the Emmy-winning show at 7 p.m., as part of “Game of Thrones: The Epic Fan Experience,” which will also include photo ops on the Iron Throne, prop displays and show costumes.

HBO isn’t announcing which, if any, actors will attend.

The first episode premieres April 6.