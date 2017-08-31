‘Game of Thrones’ musical parody ‘is coming’ to NYC, more theater news

Winter is coming — to an Off-Broadway venue in midtown.

“Game of Thrones: The Rock Musical — An Unauthorized Parody” (which is not affiliated with or endorsed by HBO) will play a limited, three-week run Off-Broadway at the Jerry Orbach Theater this fall. According to Playbill, it’ll run Oct. 10 through Oct. 29.

It promises both original songs and tap-dancing direwolves as it focuses on the early seasons of the series. The New York run follows an engagement in San Diego during Comic-Con.

Michael Moore’s Broadway show won’t become a film

Unlike “Michael Moore in TrumpLand,” the filmmaker and author’s current Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender,” will not be turned into a film. Michael Moore tweeted this week that there are no plans to film the show or to take it on tour. “Appearing only in New York . . . Worth the trip! U all can crash on my couch!” Moore tweeted.

Lorraine Hansberry documentary slated for PBS

“Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart,” a documentary about playwright Lorraine Hansberry, is expected to air next year on PBS’ “American Masters.” It will premiere in September at the Toronto International Film Festival. Hansberry’s play “A Raisin in the Sun” was the first play written by a black woman to appear on Broadway.

A celebration of banned plays and musicals

In recognition of Banned Books Week (Sept. 24-30), the Dramatists Legal Defense Fund will present its second annual “Banned Together: A Censorship Celebration Cabaret,” a reading of songs and scenes from shows that have been censored or opposed in the United States. The event will take place in 16 cities, including at Joe’s Pub on Sept. 27.

Spotted …

Carol Burnett, Joel Grey and Chita Rivera at “Prince of Broadway.”