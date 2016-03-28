‘Game of Thrones’ season 6 new promo released by HBO

“We deserve death. We all do.”

HBO has been slowly dropping previews and promos in anticipation of season 6, which premieres on April 24.

The latest is the darkest yet, with all the main characters from Cersei Lannister to Daenerys Targaryen flashed in front of the screen while narration tells us someone is going to die.

But who is it? Knowing what we know about the epic and grisly series, it’s likely that many people, even main characters, won’t make it through the season.

But one question remains: what about Jon Snow?