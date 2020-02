The show will take place on July 9 at Yankee Stadium.

Get your cowboy hat and boots ready: Garth Brooks is coming to town.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the country legend has a concert scheduled in New York City. Brooks will play Yankee Stadium on July 9, 2016. Trisha Yearwood will also perform.

Part of the Garth Brooks World Tour, tickets for the NYC show will go on sale May 20 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.