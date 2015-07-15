‘Ghostbusters’ sequel filming in Boston, pretending it’s NYC

To make matters even worse, there is no N/Q/R 50th St. stop!

When there’s something strange in OUR neighborhood (NYC), who are we going to call?

Not “Ghostbusters,” since they are too busy pretending Boston (of all places) is NYC while filming the new sequel.

That’s right: Paul Feig’s “Ghostbusters” is filming in Boston this week, and they have been spotted with yellow taxi cabs and pretending Boston’s financial district is in NYC and their Chinatown is Chinatown. To add insult to injury, Boston residents snapped photos on Wednesday of a (fake) 50th St. N/Q/R station at Boston’s High Street, when everyone in NYC knows the N/Q/R stops at 49th St. When will it end?

Feig tweeted a photo of the all-female ghostbusting squad looking badass, except Leslie Jones, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon are in front of a Chinese restaurant in Boston, and not NYC, which causes it to lose some of its hardcore factor.

Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond Stantz for those who live under a rock) tweeted a call sheet for the set, but then deleted the tweet. It’s hard to be media-savvy outside of NYC.

If they even try to pretend Fenway Park is Yankee Stadium, the movie will lose all credibility. We’ll be looking out for that Citgo sign too, Feig.