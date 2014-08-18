Gisele Bundchen the world’s highest-paid model

She also out-earned her professional football star husband last year.

Gisele Bundchen knows how to shake her moneymaker — and rake in the dough.

The Brazilian beauty is the world’s highest-paid model, earning a whopping $47 million in the last year, according to a report from Forbes magazine released on Monday.

For the past decade-plus, nobody’s been able to touch the reigning queen of green: Since 2002, the 34-year-old has been the world’s highest-paid model. This past year, she also out-earned hotshot hubby Tom Brady, who makes $31.3 million annually as quarterback of the New England Patriots, Forbes reported. Deals with H&M and Chanel contributed to Bundchen’s massive payday.

Coming in next on the list were Victoria’s Secret models Doutzen Kroes and Adriana Lima, who made $8 million each — or $39 million less than Bundchen.

Kate Moss, Kate Upton, Miranda Kerr and Liu Wen all raked in $7 million, while Alessandra Ambrosio and Hilary Rhoda took in a cool $5 mil each.