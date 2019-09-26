Who's who in the 'Godfather of Harlem' cast 

Epix is turning back time to the reign of the "Godfather of Harlem."

The period drama follows late crime boss Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) as he attempts to save Harlem from the control of the Mafia in the 1960s. Forming an unlikely alliance with radical preacher Malcolm X (Nigél Thatch), Johnson starts a mob war against the Genovese crime family.

The 10-episode series looks to tell the true tale behind the reign of Bumpy, born Ellsworth Raymond Johnson, known as the most infamous crime leader in Harlem between 1930 and 1968.

Before you jump into the drama, get to know the series’ main crew.

Forest Whitaker as Bumpy Johnson

Whitaker is Bumpy, one of the most notorious mob bosses of the 1960s in New York City. As the Godfather of Harlem, his power seemingly knows no bounds.

Vincent D'Onofrio as Vincent “Chin” Gigante

D'Onofrio (“Daredevil”) is Bumpys rival. As the leader of the Italian-fronted Maffia, D'Onofrio’s Chin has an unspoken agreement with Bumpy to keep the peace — but don’t expect that to last long.

Lucy Fry as Stella

Fry (2017’s “Bright”) appears as the daughter of mob boss Chin (Vincent D'Onofrio). With a direct bloodline to Bumpy Johnson’s rival, Stella is bound to run into trouble. Her story starts with a forbidden romantic relationship.

Ilfenesh Hadera as Mayme Johnson

Hadera, who previously starred in Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It,” is Bumpy’s wife, Mayme Johnson. Hadera looked to Mayme’s memoir, “Harlem Godfather,” when crafting her part.

Antoinette Crowe-Legacy as Elise

Newcomer Crowe-Legacy’s character, Elise, brings viewers into the Harlem drug epidemic as she attempts to detox with the help of Malcolm X.

Nigél Thatch as Malcolm X

Whitaker appears alongside Thatch, who previously portrayed human rights activist Malcolm X in the Oscar-nominated “Selma.” His storyline also intertwines with boxer Cassius Clay (Deric Augustine).

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Teddy

The actor, known best for his role in the 2017 horror flick “It Comes at Night,” plays Teddy, an aspiring jazz artist who keeps away from his neighborhood’s mob and drug wars. His closest connection to the drama is his girlfriend, Stella, who’s the daughter of an Italian mob boss.

Deric Augustine as Cassius Clay

Augustine is Cassius Clay (aka Muhammad Ali), a rising boxer who comes to Harlem ahead of a big fight at Madison Square Garden. “Godfather” explores Clay’s relationship with Malcolm X and his struggle to keep his religious connections to Islam hidden.