Governors Ball announces 2015 lineup

Governors Ball Music Festival will return to Randall’s Island Park this summer, from Fri., June 5th- Sun. Jun 7th with yet another star-studded lineup.

Now in its fifth year, the annual festival draws crowds from as nearby as NYC to festival-goers from overseas to see a lineup of hip hop, pop, indie artists and more performing on three stages between ample lawn space.

While June may seem far off, tickets are known to sell out quickly. 3-day festival passes start at $260 (plus fees) and are available online.

Full lineup here:

Drake

The Black Keys

DeadMau5 (First NYC show since 2011)

Lana Del Rey (First NYC show since 2012)

Florence + The Machine (First NYC show since 2012)

My Morning Jacket

Björk (First NYC show since 2012)

Ryan Adams

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Chromeo

Flume

Tame Impala

Ratatat (First NYC show since 2011)

The Decemberists

St. Vincent

The War on Drugs

Hot Chip

Death From Above 1979

SBTRKT

Charli XCX

Flying Lotus

Rudimental

Royal Blood

Conor Oberst

Atmosphere

Little Dragon

Vance Joy

A-TRAK

Big Gigantic

Weird Al Yankovic

Future Islands

Marina & The Diamonds

Sturgill Simpson

Angus & Julia Stone

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Shadow

Odesza

Mayer Hawthorne

Moon Taxi

MØ

Kiesza

Labrinth

Gorgon City

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Clean Bandit

DIIV

Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption

Kaytranada

Logic

Benjamin Booker

People Under The Stairs

Rustie

White Lung

Strand of Oaks

Priory

Echosmith

Holychild

ASTR

The Districts

Hermitude

Bishop Behru

Streets of Laredo

Charlotte OC

Kate Tempest

DMA’s

The Picturebooks