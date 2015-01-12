Governors Ball announces 2015 lineup

Governors Ball Music Festival will return to Randall’s Island Park this summer, from Fri., June 5th- Sun. Jun 7th with yet another star-studded lineup.
Now in its fifth year, the annual festival draws crowds from as nearby as NYC to festival-goers from overseas to see a lineup of hip hop, pop, indie artists and more performing on three stages between ample lawn space.
While June may seem far off, tickets are known to sell out quickly. 3-day festival passes start at $260 (plus fees) and are available online.
Full lineup here:
Drake
The Black Keys
DeadMau5 (First NYC show since 2011)
Lana Del Rey (First NYC show since 2012)
Florence + The Machine (First NYC show since 2012)
My Morning Jacket
Björk (First NYC show since 2012)
Ryan Adams
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Chromeo
Flume
Tame Impala
Ratatat (First NYC show since 2011)
The Decemberists
St. Vincent
The War on Drugs
Hot Chip
Death From Above 1979
SBTRKT
Charli XCX
Flying Lotus
Rudimental
Royal Blood
Conor Oberst
Atmosphere
Little Dragon
Vance Joy
A-TRAK
Big Gigantic
Weird Al Yankovic
Future Islands
Marina & The Diamonds
Sturgill Simpson
Angus & Julia Stone
Sharon Van Etten
Twin Shadow
Odesza
Mayer Hawthorne
Moon Taxi
MØ
Kiesza
Labrinth
Gorgon City
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Clean Bandit
DIIV
Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption
Kaytranada
Logic
Benjamin Booker
People Under The Stairs
Rustie
White Lung
Strand of Oaks
Priory
Echosmith
Holychild
ASTR
The Districts
Hermitude
Bishop Behru
Streets of Laredo
Charlotte OC
Kate Tempest
DMA’s
The Picturebooks