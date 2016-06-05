Governors Ball canceled Sunday due to severe weather, chance of lightning

The organizers canceled Sunday’s shows due to the high chance of lightning.

The third and final day of Governors Ball was cut short due to severe weather.

The music festival announced Sunday afternoon that the festivities would officially be canceled because of a high chance of lightning in the area. Earlier Sunday, it said doors would just open late.

“The safety of fans, artists and crew always comes first,” said a posting on the website.

The scheduled artists for Sunday included Kanye West, Death Cab for Cutie and Two Door Cinema Club.

The organizers said anyone who purchased a Sunday ticket will receive a full refund. Fans who purchased a three-day pass will receive a partial refund. The website says all refunds should be processed within 21 days.