Gwen Stefani tweets PDA video with Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are your #relationshipgoals this Christmas.

The No Doubt vocalist wished her 2.31 million Twitter followers a merry Christmas with a three-second PDA video of her beau, Blake Shelton, kissing her cheek several times.

Both musicians were dressed in camouflage clothing and appear to be incandescently happy.

By the look of the “Hey Baby” singer’s pearly white smile, it’s clear there’s love in the air.

“The Voice” co-judges stepped out as an official couple in November, according to People.

In July, Shelton and ex-wife Miranda Lambert announced their divorce in a statement to Us Weekly, but are still friends and have shared cheeky tweets since their split. Stefani and ex-husband Gavin Rossdale ended their 13-year-marriage about two weeks later. They said they “remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising [their] three sons [Kingston, 9, Zuma, 7, and Apollo, 22 months] in a happy and healthy environment,” according to an official statement.