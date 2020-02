Gwyneth Paltrow’s often ridiculous lifestyle site, GOOP, is coming to life — in Manhattan.

The Hollywood star is opening a pop-up version of the site for the holidays at the Time Warner Center, by Columbus Circle in midtown.

The shop, which opens on Monday, will also feature a special collaboration with Italian fashion house Valentino.

A special Wonder Woman collection will be available at the shop, which will operate through Christmas Eve.