The National Dominican Day Parade was celebrated Sunday through a hybrid production in Midtown with in-person marches and virtual speeches.

The annual commemoration is led by nonprofit NatDDP.org, an organization which promotes cultural awareness and helps to raise funds through scholarships for talented students (these awards were distributed at a gala in the Greentree Country Club in New Rochelle on Aug. 6.)

This year’s theme is dedicated to New York City’s comeback entitled, “Hacia Delante and Move Forward,” showcasing the steadfast work, perseverance, and dedication of Dominican New Yorkers.

Less than two weeks since the Bronx held its Dominican parade, drawing hundreds, its Manhattan counterpart beginning on West 43rd Street and Sixth Avenue was rather low-key in comparison. Due to the rise in concerns of the COVID-19 Delta variant, the usually hefty crowd was somewhat sparse on Aug. 8. But the light turnout did not stop floats and marches from striding to 53rd Street.

Waving the Dominican flag, those driving in the parade played gigantic sound systems while some on foot unleashed whips that cracked loudly as performers whirled them around. The NYPD also joined in on the fun by attending with their marching band trailed by Chief of Department Rodney Harrison.

Republican Mayoral candidate and Guardian Angel founder Curtis Sliwa likewise marched; Democratic candidate Eric Adams and other elected officials greeted those watching at home with virtual speeches.

Prior to the march, the scholarship winners joined parade hosts on a stage at 46th Street and ^th Avenue to cut a ribbon commemorating the occasion.