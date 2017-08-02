‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ Broadway cast revealed

Seven of the original West End cast members will be reprising their roles.

Some award-winning wizards will travel across the pond when London’s “Harry Potter” play comes to Broadway.

The producers behind “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” revealed Wednesday that a number of the original West End cast members will be reprising their roles when the play comes to New York in the spring.

Jamie Parker will return as Harry Potter, Noma Dumezweni as Hermione Granger and Paul Thornley returns as Ron Weasley.

“I . . . can’t wait to dive back into it with seven of our original London cast members reprising their thrilling performances for New York audiences,” director John Tiffany said in a statement, adding that 28 new actors will fill the other roles.

The play, which takes place years after the end of the final “Harry Potter” novel, begins previews at the Lyric Theatre in March, before its premiere on April 22. Tickets go on sale Oct. 12.

Written by Jack Thorne, and based on a story by Thorne, Tiffany and J.K. Rowling, the play premiered last summer in London to sold-out crowds. It won nine Olivier Awards this year, the British equivalent of Broadway’s Tonys.