‘Hello, Dolly!’ breaks another Broadway record

The musical achieved the highest-grossing week in the history of the Shubert Organization.

“Hello, Dolly!” can’t stop breaking records. The musical, starring Bette Midler, achieved the highest-grossing week in the history of the Shubert Organization, it was announced Wednesday, bringing in $2.1 million over seven performances at the Shubert Theatre last week.

The record was previously held by “Hugh Jackman: Back on Broadway,” with $2.05 million over the nine performances. Jackman’s show played at the Broadhurst Theatre from late 2011 to January 2012.

The Shubert Organization owns 17 Broadway theaters, including the Barrymore, Ambassador and the Lyceum, to name a few.

“Hello, Dolly!” opened April 20, and on Tuesday received 10 Tony nominations, including best revival of a musical, and best lead actress in a musical, for Midler.

The production smashed Shubert Theatre records in April for the highest weekly gross of any production at the 104-year-old theater with $1.96 million.