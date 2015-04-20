Brooklyn web series ‘High Maintenance’ headed to HBO

“‘High Maintenance’ has proven to be one of today’s most highly-acclaimed online comedies.”

The popular Brooklyn-based web comedy series “High Maintenance,” has been picked up by HBO.

Yesterday, Michael Lombardo, president of HBO Programming, announced that the series, which follows a Brooklyn pot dealer who delivers to a wide variety of clients, will have six new episodes on HBO. The show is written and created by Katja Blichelf and Ben Sinclair.

“‘High Maintenance’ has proven to be one of today’s most highly-acclaimed online comedies,” Lombardo said. “We are thrilled to bring this sophisticated and clever series to our HBO audience.”

Blichfeld and Sinclair have won a WGA award.

Along with the six new episodes, HBO will also make the previous 19 episodes available later in the year on HBO.

“We have been growing this show organically for three years now, and we are elated to bring it into full maturity at HBO, the gold-standard of both online and televised entertainment,” Blichfeld and Sinclair said in a statement.