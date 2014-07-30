Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Entertainment

Hilary Duff releases ‘Chasing the Sun,’ first music video since 2008

AMNY.COM
July 30, 2014
1 min read

In “Chasing the Sun,” Hilary Duff’s first music video since 2008’s “Reach Out” and the debut single on her fifth …

In “Chasing the Sun,” Hilary Duff’s first music video since 2008’s “Reach Out” and the debut single on her fifth abum, the singer plays an employee– with an office hamster– who can’t keep her mind on her work.

 

 

AMNY.COM

View all posts

You may also like