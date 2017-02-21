Hoda Kotb adopts baby girl, sharing the news on Twitter

The “Today” show co-host has become a first-time mom at the age of 52.

The co-host of NBC’s “Today” show shared the exciting news that she has adopted a child Tuesday, posting to Twitter a photograph with the tiny tot, a girl named Haley Joy.

“Be still my heart,” Kotb posted on Twitter. “My prayers have been answered #HaleyJoy and as a friend said today — she is ‘right on time.’ ”

Kotb, who hosts the fourth hour of “Today” alongside Kathy Lee Gifford, phoned into the show Tuesday, revealing that Haley was born on Feb. 14. “She’s a Valentine’s baby so she’s a little nugget … She is the love of my life!”