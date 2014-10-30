Daniel Radcliffe gets devilish in ‘Horns’

Daniel Radcliffe spent eight “Harry Potter” films fighting on the side of the angels, but his latest role in the horror “Horns” hits on a more devilish note.

Radcliffe plays Ig Perrish, who finds himself a murder suspect when his girlfriend, Merrin (Juno Temple), is found dead.

The townsfolk of the small logging town where Ig has lived his entire life treat him like a monster, and it’s almost fitting when a pair of horns start growing out of his head. With the horns comes a new ability: people in his presence reveal their deepest, darkest secrets to him, and are more than willing to act on them with Ig’s encouragement.

Ig uses this skill to help find out who killed his girlfriend and get revenge.

“Horns” is based on a book by Joe Hill, who followed in his father’s footsteps as an acclaimed horror novelist whose works are adapted into films. His dad, by the way, is Stephen King.

The movie is a bit plodding, filled with angst and emo brooding. And the occasional moments of humor are a little too cheeky, opening with Ig being asked by his girlfriend if he’s “horny.” Yuk yuk.

But you have to applaud Radcliffe for his willingness to take on new roles and break free from Hollywood’s love of typecasting.

“Horns” won’t bring him many accolades, at least not from me, but he does successfully complete his break from the wide-eyed wonder boy role.

A special shoutout to David Morse, who gives a powerful performance as Merrin’s emotionally-devastated dad. When he’s on screen, you won’t even notice the guy with the horns growing out of his head.

Starring Daniel Radcliffe, Juno Temple, Max Minghella

Rated R

Playing at AMC Empire and City Cinemas Village East