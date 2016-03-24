Jack Antonoff, of Bleachers and fun., to curate ‘Record Store,’ a book on music culture

Jack Antonoff of the bands Bleachers and fun., is curating a book called “Record Store.” Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

Grammy award winning musician Jack Antonoff is releasing a book called “Record Store,” an illustrated collection of photographs, interviews and essays surrounding the topic of music sales and record store culture, according to a news release from Simon and Schuster, which will publish the book.

Antonoff, who is in Bleachers and fun., will incorporate content from fellow artists to pay tribute to influential music stores from the recent past and acknowledge the locations that are prevailing amidst the flourishing music streaming scene.

The Simon and Schuster statement revealed that Antonoff will pen the book’s introduction and “serve as its curator, moderating Q&As and conversations between various contributors, as well as overseeing its design.”

A release date for the book has not yet been announced, but The New York Times reported that Antonoff hopes to publish it next year.

Antonoff is a New Jersey native, but he currently lives in Brooklyn with his girlfriend Lena Dunham and their rescue dog Lamby.