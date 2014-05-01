James Franco and Lindsay Lohan never had sex, but she did stalk him, he says

Franco says Lohan broke into his hotel room while he was asleep.

While he can’t vouch for Justin Timberlake, Adam Levine, Zac Efron or the other famous names on Lindsay Lohan’s leaked list of supposed sexual conquests, James Franco says her claims about him are false.

While Lohan said that she wrote the list for a rehab exercise, Franco was adamant that they never got that far as he detailed their history to Howard Stern.

Franco tells Stern that he lived in a hotel while attending UCLA where Linsday had rooms, and that he was the object of her “obsession.”

“It was almost a year of like, ‘Oh, here’s Lindsay again'” he tells Stern. “It seemed pretty damn clear that she liked me.”

Franco says Lohan even went as far as to break into his room in the middle of the night when he was asleep. “I open my eyes and there’s Lindsay in my room at 3 a.m.,” he says. “That’s stalking.”

But still, Franco insists Lohan never got what she was looking for.

“I will swear on my mother’s life that I never had sex with her,” he tells Stern.

Franco does admit that the two kissed back when he was filming “Spider Man 2,” and “it was lame.”

“When we made out… it was so long ago… I was like, a nice guy,” he says, adding that he was starstruck by Lohan at the time.

While he hesitates to say they were friends, Franco makes a weak attempt at a consolation prize, ending his Lohan rant by saying, “There were times when it was ok to be around her.”

How sweet.