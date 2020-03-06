Janelle Monáe signs on to headline Pride Island 2020 this June

NYC Pride has officially announced their first phase of entertainment this coming June for Pride Island 2020.

Pride Island 2020 will take place from Friday, June 26 to Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Pier 97. On June 27, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, performer, and producer Janelle Monáe will headline the day’s performances.

“The diverse lineup displayed on last year’s stage was a monumental moment for the LGBTQIA+ community and New Yorkers alike,” said André Thomas, Pride Island Director. “Inviting Monáe to perform at Pier 97 along with Who, Sonza, and Pussy Riot is the future of Pride Island – a multi-day LGBTQIA+ cultural experience.”

“Pride means so much to so many of us, and to have the opportunity to share my live performance during Pride has always been a dream”, said Monáe. “Celebrating Pride in NYC is a rite of passage for a queer person, I am grateful for the community it creates and I can’t wait to party with everyone.”

Monáe will be joined by Betty Who, Luisa Sonza, and Pussy Riot on June 27. DJs Coco & Breezy will keep the party going on June 27, with Dani Toro and Eddie Martinez taking the stage on June 28 to spin dance and electronic and house music. The rest of the lineup for Pride Island 2020 will be announced at a later date.

Pre-sale tickets are available for Mastercard holders through March 12 at nycpride-mastercard.frontgatetickets.com. Individual tickets will go on sale for Pride Island on March 13 at nycpride.frontgatetickets.com.