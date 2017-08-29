Jerry Seinfeld revisits old jokes, childhood home in Netflix special trailer

It’s too bad Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special isn’t debuting on a Thursday, because it’s a total throwback.

The first trailer for the hourlong special, “Jerry Before Seinfeld,” was released on Tuesday. Not only does it bring the comedian back to The Comic Strip in New York City where he started out, but it revisits his childhood and some of his old jokes, too.

“In the ‘70s, we were the new, hot thing. Stand-up comics doing this thing,” Seinfeld says. “I only had one joke that worked.”

The 63-year-old’s comedic roots may be in the city, but he grew up a Long Island kid in the suburbs of Massapequa — which becomes the brunt of a few of the trailer’s jokes.

“When you move out to the city to ‘on’ Long Island — Long Island’s not one of those places you can’t get ‘in’ it you just stay ‘on’ it,” Seinfeld jokes in the clip, while standing in front of his former home. “My parents didn’t even know our names. They were ignorant; they were negligent; we grew up like wild dogs in the ‘60s. No helmets, no seat belts, no restraints,” he recalls of his suburban life.

The Netflix special mixes his Comic Strip show with home videos and clips from his early stand-up work. It’ll also include a “library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975,” according to a statement provided by the streaming service.

You’ll be able to travel back in time with Seinfeld come Sept. 19.