Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix special gets a release date

Jerry Seinfeld’s Netflix debut now has a date.

“Jerry Before Seinfeld” will premiere worldwide Sept. 19, the streaming service said Tuesday. The hourlong special will see the comedian, 63, return to Comic Strip Live on the Upper East Side, where he got his start in comedy.

The show will feature biographical details mixed in with stand-up, such as childhood videos and documentation of his early work, “including a library of legal pads with every joke he’s written since 1975,” according to a statement.

In January, it was revealed Seinfeld had signed a deal with Netflix which includes two standup specials and a 24-episode season of his “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” series.