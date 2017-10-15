Jimmy Kimmel is returning to Brooklyn Monday to spotlight his fellow hometown celebrities.

The ABC late-night host will tape his show this week at Brooklyn Academy of Music’s Howard Gilman Opera House, and include guests such as Amy Schumer, Billy Joel and David Letterman.

“This is the first time [Letterman] has done a late-night show since he left his show, and that’s terrifying for me,” Kimmel told “Good Morning America” Friday. “I feel like I’ve been preparing questions for David Letterman my entire life.”

Letterman’s former band leader Paul Shaffer also will sit in with “Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” band, Cleto and The Cletones.

Other musical guests scheduled to appear include DJ Khaled, LCD Soundsystem and a special performance from the Tidal X show at Barclays Center.

Kimmel, who was born in Brooklyn, previously hosted the show at BAM in 2012 and 2015.

“Brooklyn is a magical place. It really is. Every time I bring my kids there, I feel guilty that they don’t get to just run around the neighborhood with a bunch of other kids,” he said.

Kimmel has received extra attention over the past few weeks over his emotional monologues concerning health care and the Las Vegas shooting. Last week, the host took on Donald Trump Jr. on Twitter after the president’s son went after late night hosts for not making jokes about Harvey Weinstein.

“I’ll add that story came out moments before we went to tape on Thursday and we didn’t have a show on Friday,” he said. “Of course that’s inconvenient, but what they’re doing now, especially these gun nuts, is trying to drag up any comedy bit I do out of context and use it as a proof that I’m calling myself the moral conscience of America, which I most certainly never did and most certainly never would.”

Tickets are sold out for the Monday taping, but there are wait lists for the other four days at 1iota.com.