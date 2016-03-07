Jimmy Kimmel to host Emmys in September, Television Academy announces

Nominations will be announced in July.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Emmys for a second time this September, the Television Academy announced on Monday.

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said he’s looking forward to hosting the award show, which will air Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC. He previously hosted the Emmys in 2012.

“I have a feeling I’m going to be great,” he said in a statement.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said that viewers can expect “a bigger, bolder, and better-than-ever Emmy event.”

