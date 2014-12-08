Jingle Ball 2014: Who was naughty and who was nice?

Edward Snowden has nothing on us: For the third year running, amNewYork has gotten a hold of Santa’s naughty and nice list for the purpose of cross-referencing it with the lineup of Z100’s Jingle Ball, taking place Dec. 12 at Madison Square Garden. (And no, we couldn’t think of a better use of the list.)

Who’s getting gifts and who’s getting coal from this year’s crop of radio hitmakers? Let’s find out:

Naughty

Calvin Harris: Naming a single “Summer” and releasing it in the spring is transparent begging for “song of the summer” designation. Try just asking Santa next time.

Iggy Azalea: Hey, remember when hip-hop was about “keeping it real”? Neither does she.

Taylor Swift: Swift is to “New York Global Welcome Ambassador” as Sbarro is to “New York Pizza.”

5 Seconds of Summer: Santa is not a fan of hubris, and releasing a live album just six months after a debut record qualifies.

Nice

Pharrell: “Happy” hit the top of the Billboard charts in 2014, so Santa must have counted it. Also, Pharrell had a lot less contact with Robin Thicke this year.

Sam Smith: Old soul from a new singer. Being able to go toe-to-toe with Mary J. Blige on “Stay With Me (Darkchild Version)” is a massive accomplishment.

Ariana Grande: She makes the cut, but with a caveat. The big-voiced ex-Nickelodeon star told Complex magazine that she’s been visited by demons. Santa will be watching.

Chari XCX: Co-wrote one of the year’s biggest hits while keeping her credibility, thanks to her album “Sucker,” coming out Dec. 15

If you go: Z100’s Jingle Ball, featuring Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, Iggy Azalea and others, is at Madison Square Garden on Friday at 8 p.m., 4 Penn Plaza, 212-465-6741, sold out.