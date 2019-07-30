The Jonas Brothers are suckers for New York City.

The “Sucker” performers have set yet another show in NYC, after initially expanding their “Happiness Begins” tour from one stop in the area to three. This new date, however, won’t be an official part of the brothers’ international tour.

The Jonas Brothers have set an exclusive concert for Webster Hall in August, before their Madison Square Garden and Barclays Center tour dates. Nick, Kevin and Joe will perform at the newly revamped East Village venue Aug. 20, for a select group of fans.

Unlike the rest of the band’s tour-date concerts, which total $160 to $850 on resale sites, the Webster Hall show is free. You’ll need to RSVP to the concert here, but your registration doesn’t guarantee you’ll make it into Webster Hall to see your favorite reunited boy band.

Tickets to the Pandora LIVE concert, a partnership between Pandora and SiriusXM, will be handed out on a first come, first served basis at the door to fans over the age of 18, who are on the RSVP list.

The concert is a part of Pandora’s Sound on Summer, a campaign behind previous exclusive, nationwide Pandora LIVE concerts. Previous shows included DJ Khaled, Thomas Rhett and Lady Gaga shows in NYC, a Maren Morris concert in Nashville and a Natti Natasha show in Miami.

The secret Webster Hall show isn’t listed on the venue’s website and is open only to fans who are either Pandora listeners or SiriusXM subscribers. The concert will be broadcast Labor Day weekend on SiriusXM’s Hits 1 channel for those who don’t score free entry

“Sweet but Psycho” singer Ava Max, who has totaled 85 million streams on Pandora to date, has been tapped as the Jonas Brothers’ opener.

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Webster Hall’s doors, at 125 E. 11th St., will open at 7 p.m. for the show.

Webster Hall reopened in May after almost two years of renovations. The iconic venue's grand ballroom was revamped, the damaged marquee was replaced and a modern lounge bar, dubbed the Ritz Room, was added.