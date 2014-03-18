Julianne Hough and Derek Hough to go on dance tour together

Julianne and Derek Hough will soon be huffing it on the dance floor — together.

The celebrity siblings — and “Dancing With the Stars” fan faves — are teaming up for a 42-city dance tour starting May 28, they announced Tuesday. The tour hits the Beacon Theatre on June 21.

“No matter where we go in the world, the question we hear most from people is ‘When are you going to do something together?'” the Houghs said in a statement. “We feel that everything we’ve done up to this point has led us to creating this show and we can’t wait to share it with our fans.”

The show will feature solo, duet and group performances in styles spanning from ballroom to salsa to hip-hop.