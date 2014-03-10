Justin Bieber appears annoyed, smug and rude in deposition video

Troubled pop star Justin Bieber showed off some serious ‘tude during a deposition in Miami last week.

The 20-year-old appeared annoyed, confused, smug and above it all during a 41/2-hour deposition in connection to a lawsuit filed against one of Bieber’s bodyguards for allegedly assaulting a paparazzo. The photographer claims that Bieber ordered the attack.

TMZ.com yesterday released video snippets of the deposition, in which a bored-looking Bieber gives condescending answers, gets upset when ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez is mentioned and barely gives credit to Usher, who is widely known to have discovered Bieber.

“I don’t have to listen to anything you have to say,” Bieber tells the deposing attorney at one point.

Though Bieber is stone-faced during most of TMZ’s clips, he gets visibly heated when asked whether he had ever discussed his feelings about paparazzi with Gomez.

“Don’t ask me about her again,” Bieber says.

In perhaps the oddest moment, Bieber brags that he has been “detrimental” to his own success, though it is clear he meant to use the word “instrumental.”