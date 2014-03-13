Justin Bieber sets permanent sights on Atlanta

TMZ.com reports that Justin Bieber has sold all of his L.A.-based properties.

Peace!

Justin Bieber is leaving Los Angeles for good — and plans to strike up permanent residence in Atlanta.

According to TMZ.com, the troubled pop star has sold all of his L.A.-area properties, most recently a 1.7-acre plot of land next door to the mansion where he lived (and ticked off his neighbors with his antics). The land, which he bought for $2.35 million in 2012, was sold for $2.775 million.

The buyer is not a celebrity, TMZ reported.

Earlier this month, Bieber sold his storied Calabasas, Calif., home to reality starlet Khloe Kardashian for $7.2 million, making about $1 million profit on it.

Meanwhile, Kardashian sold her former Los Angeles home with ex Lamar Odom to “Big Bang Theory” actress Kaley Cuoco and her new hubby, Ryan Sweeting, for $5.49 million, according to TMZ.

Bieber, 20, decided to sell his house because he felt reportedly felt “trapped” there after multiple problems with his neighbors and resulting trouble with the police.

Bieber reportedly has already started house-hunting in Atlanta.