Kathy Griffin says gory Trump photo drama was ‘blown out of proportion’

“The whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”

Sorry, not sorry.

Kathy Griffin is done groveling for forgiveness about the gory Trump photo shoot that she feared would end her career back in May.

“I’m no longer sorry,” the comedian said on Australia’s morning show “Sunrise” earlier this week. “The whole outrage was ‘BS.’ The whole thing got so blown out of proportion.”

The vocal Trump critic received a flood of backlash on social media after posting the Tyler Shields-shot photo of herself holding up a fake severed Trump head last spring. She lost her deal to appear on CNN’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast and posted a since-deleted video of herself near tears saying she understood she “went too far.”

“I lost everybody. I had Chelsea Clinton tweeting against me. I had friends, Debra Messing from ‘Will & Grace,’ tweeting against me. I mean I lost everybody. I have been through the mill and I didn’t just lose one night on CNN, my entire tour was canceled within 24 hours,” Griffin recalled.

When asked by a “Sunrise” morning host if she still feels she “crossed the line,” Griffin tacked on a full smile and cried out, “No! You’re full of crap. Stop this. You Know this! Stop acting like my little picture is more important than talking about the actual atrocities the president of the United States is committing.”

Three months after fearing she’d lost it all, the comedian decided to switch the focus back on comedy and find a little humor in a dark place. On Sunday, Griffin announced her “Laugh Your Head Off” world tour. She’s holding up a globe in the tour poster, wearing the same blue pussy-bow blouse she wore in the bloody photo. Puns most definitely intended.

“Are you ready for me to say some things that are so horrible I can never take them back?” Griffin cried out in the trailer. Kicking off in October, the world tour stops in New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Scotland and several other countries, but skips over the United States.

Fans on Twitter don’t seem as eager to move past the photo debacle as the comedian, though.

“Looks like she had to book shows outside of the USA,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Critical of everyone but happy to make money off it,” another said.