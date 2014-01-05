Katy Perry demands healthy food at New Year’s concert

Katy Perry sure likes to veg out. The pop star demanded a whole lotta fruits and veggies backstage during her …

Katy Perry sure likes to veg out.

The pop star demanded a whole lotta fruits and veggies backstage during her New Year’s Eve concert at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, according to TMZ.com.

According to TMZ, Perry demanded fresh vegetables — including spinach, broccoli, celery, beets, carrots and kale — "at all times" and two large baskets of fruit, including one that contained tropical fruits.

She also specified that all meals "must be low-fat and health-conscious" and not contain MSG, and that there must be a vegetarian option for dinner, plus quinoa or couscous.

Her dressing room demands were similar, but added a few items, including freshly made guacamole and dried figs