Katy Perry: Dream duets for the pop star

On her albums and in her videos, Katy Perry has gone to Candyland (thematically relevant to her “California Dreams” tour) with Snoop Dogg, to space (thematically relevant to the song) with Kanye West and to Egypt (no relevance to anything whatsoever) with Juicy J. The pop singer has made collaborations with hip-hop artists a big part of her marketing, and it has worked: The three aforementioned singles have gone seven, seven and six times platinum, respectively.

Her latest album “Prism,” is less than a year old, but we’re always looking for chances to be helpful. For her next album, here are four different suggestions for collaborations that could add another zero or two to her already-ludicrous sales numbers.

KATY PERRY FEATURING . . . NICKI MINAJ

Song Theme: Female empowerment.

Video Theme: A superhero homage, with Minaj as Wonder Woman and Katy Perry as her sidekick.

KATY PERRY FEATURING . . . DRAKE

Song Theme: Heartbreak, of course.

Video Theme: A shot-for-shot remake of any episode of “Degrassi: The Next Generation.”

KATY PERRY FEATURING . . . KENDRICK LAMAR

Song Theme: Perry extolls the high points of the party, while Lamar laments the low.

Video Theme: Anything that allows Lamar to reprise his accountant role from Lonely Island’s “YOLO” video.

KATY PERRY FEATURING . . . JAY Z

Song Theme: Jay Z is a wealthy man. Perry is flirty and fun. Call it “Mailed In.”

Video Theme: Four minutes of Hova diving into a pool filled with gold coins.