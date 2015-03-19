Kelly Killoren Bensimon talks to New York Jets cheerleader director Denise Garvey

Denise Garvey has worked with the New York Jets cheerleaders since 2007.

Who’s ready to be a New York Jets cheerleader?

Program Director Denise Garvey has worked with the New York Jets in starting the Flight Crew Cheerleading Squad since its inception in 2007. Garvey has been in professional cheerleading since 1998.

She was a member of the New Jersey Nets Dance Team, and she even cheered with the renowned Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Garvey also spent four years dancing at Madison Square Garden, as a member of the Knicks City Dancers.

Says Garvey, “We have the greatest dancers and the most beautiful women. The stakes are high and the competition is higher.”

She clued us into what it takes to be on the New York Jets Flight Crew.

When are tryouts for the New York Jets Flight Crew?

Our open call is April 11. You have to be 18 and a high school graduate.

What makes someone a good candidate?

There is no guarantee a veteran will make it from year to year. They have to have a lot of dance experience. The uniforms are demanding so they have to be fit and fit the uniform. We want girls who can be our brand ambassadors. They have to be talented entertainers and have great personalities.

How do you register?

We have an online registration. Everything is submitted online: registration and head shots. The cost is $30; $40 if you show up on April 11.

This sounds like a reality show to me.

We did a web series which took the girls throughout the process. Women who try out have the opportunity to take it to the next level. They want to be on the field. It’s the biggest stage they will ever perform on. These girls want it, and emotions run high.

How difficult is the elimination process?

The audition is a three-week process. There is an interview process, a final round, which is a solo competition, and then they are invited into the training camp, which lasts all summer. It’s not all glamour, autographs, and uniforms. It’s really about perfecting routines and making it on the field. The hard work is just beginning.

Any major success stories?

One of our cheerleaders from 2007 became a Radio City Rockette.

How can you prepare for auditions?

We offer eight prep classes. They can sign up. We get everyone in front of the director and me. They learn choreography we will do on the field. They can train in Long Island, New York, or at the Jets training facility.

How many audition?

300.

What do they wear to auditions?

A sports bra, dance shorts, dance tights and jazz shoes or sneakers.

What about hair and makeup?

We go for a natural beauty look.

Any last minute advice?

Come and audition. The benefit from the experience is rewarding.