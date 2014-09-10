Khloe Kardashian and French Montana break up

Khloe Kardashian is back on the market.

The reality star has split from her “needy” boyfriend of eight months French Montana, according to a new report from Us Weekly.

“They are on a break,” a source told the magazine. “The relationship got too heavy and Khloe needed to take a step back.”

Another insider insisted that the rapper “became so dependent on her,” that it “grated on” Kardashian.

Kardashian’s big family didn’t seem to care for Montana, 29, either. Apparently, mama Kris Jenner “did not approve and told Khloe all the time,” while older sister Kim Kardashian and stepdad Bruce Jenner were “very skeptical” and thought Montana was using Khloe to get famous.

In an interview with Billboard last month, Montana admitted to wanting to “capitalize” on the newfound fame his girlfriend brought him, saying: “I want to capitalize on it. I’ll get a fan base from everywhere. I just hope I’ll be able to connect with everything that’s going on.”

He later told “Access Hollywood” that his remarks were taken out of context.

At the time, Khloe, who filed for divorce from Lamar Odom last year, didn’t seem to mind the comments.

“It’s amusing to me that Y’all think I don’t see it. I was the first one to see it,” she tweeted. “I just don’t care.”

Khloe and her beau were spotted all over the place this summer, from Khloe’s big 30th birthday bash in Las Vegas to the Hamptons, where she and sister Kourtney Kardashian were shooting E!’s “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons.”