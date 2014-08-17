Khloe Kardashian: ‘I just don’t care’ about French Montana’s fame comments

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t mind if boyfriend French Montana is playing the fame game.

In a new interview with Billboard, Montana said he hopes to “capitalize” on his newfound attention since dating the reality star, telling the magazine: “I want to capitalize on it. I’ll get a fan base from everywhere. I just hope I’ll be able to connect with everything that’s going on.”

Though loyal Kardashian fans reacted harshly to the interview, Kardashian herself didn’t seem to find find the comments insulting.

“It’s amusing to me that Y’all think I don’t see it. I was the first one to see it,” she tweeted on Sunday. “I just don’t care.”

The two, who started dating this spring, have been heating up the Hamptons, where she and sister Kourtney Kardashian are filming E!’s “Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons,” all summer.

Last month, Khloe, 30, and her beau were all over each other during a double date with Kourtney and boyfriend Scott Disick at 75 Main in Southampton.

“[Khloe and Montana were] acting like two honeymooners, kissing in public,” a witness told us at the time.

The rapper also helped Khloe celebrate her 30th birthday in Las Vegas in July.

She filed for divorce from NBA baller Lamar Odom in December.