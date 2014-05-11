Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrate Mother’s Day

Kim’s first Mother’s Day is one she’s sure to remember.

Kim Kardashian’s first Mother’s Day is one she’s sure to remember.

Fiancé Kanye West surprised the new mom with a wall of roses, hydrangeas and peonies, according to an Instagram post Kardashian shared of the lavish gift.

The reality star also shared a snapshot of a sweet moment between her and baby North West. “This little girl has changed my world in more ways than I ever could have imagined,” she wrote on Instagram.

Kardashian kicked off the weekend by celebrating with friends and family at a Parisian-themed bridal shower on Saturday.

Details of the impending nuptials have been largely kept under wraps, but some are slowly leaking. On Friday, Us Weekly shared the gray-and-gold invitation to the couple’s wedding, which is occurring on May 24 at an undisclosed location in Paris. According to the magazine, around 100 people were invited.