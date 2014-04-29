Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to marry this week: report

A lavish party will still be held in Paris in May.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting ready to become Mr. and Mrs. — very soon.

According to TMZ.com, the couple will quietly wed in California sometime this week, before celebrating at a lavish party in Paris in May. Earlier this month, RadarOnline.com reported that the pair’s big France wedding plans had encountered a roadblock since French law requires at least one of the parties to have lived in the country at least 40 days prior to the wedding.

The reality star and the rapper have obtained a “confidential” marriage license, so they won’t have to appear publicly at a courthouse to legally tie the knot, according to TMZ. Instead, an official will perform the ceremony at their home.

Kardashian and West, 36 — whose daughter, North West, is almost 1 year old — got engaged on Kardashian’s 33rd birthday on Oct. 21.

This is Kardashian’s third marriage and West’s first.