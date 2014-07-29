Kim and Kanye having ‘constant fights’ about baby No. 2: report

Will little North West be an only child?

According to a new report, Kim Kardashian and hubby Kanye West “are having constant fights over the timing of having another baby,” an insider told RadarOnline.com.

While the reality star, 33, “has made no secret for her desire to get pregnant right away,” her rapper beau, 37, is hesitant because of work obligations.

“It’s just too much chaos for Kanye to handle. … He loves being a dad to their daughter, North, but having another baby would just push him over the edge,” the source said.

North turned 1 this summer.

Despite West’s reluctance, mama Kardashian “is absolutely determined to get pregnant,” the source said.

“And Kanye can never say to no to her in the bedroom,” the insider dished about West and the curvaceous Kardashian. “Their sex life is over the top, and Kim is boasting it’s only a matter of time until she is pregnant again, so stay tuned.”