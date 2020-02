The new baby is named Jaxon Wyatt Cutler.

Congrats!

Kristin Cavallari and hubby Jay Cutler are the proud parents of a second baby boy.

“Welcome Jaxon Wyatt Cutler 7lbs 11oz 5/7/14,” the former reality starlet, 27, announced via social media on Wednesday.

She also Instagrammed a photo of a hospital bracelet, a pair of baby booties and a striped blue hat.

Jaxon joins big brother Camden, who turns 2 in August.