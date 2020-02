Kylie Jenner is slamming recent rumors that she’s had plastic surgery, calling the chatter “insulting,” especially since she’s only 16 years old.

“These plastic surgery rumors hurt my feelings to be honest and are kinda insulting,” the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star tweeted.

“Just in case anyone forgot. I’m 16,” she added.

Recent photos of Jenner, in which her lips look fuller and her nose appears different, have sparked rumors that she’s had lip injections, a nose job and/or Botox.