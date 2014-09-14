Lauren Conrad marries William Tell

Lauren Conrad is officially off the market.

The reality star turned fashion designer tied the knot with beau William Tell on Saturday night, a rep for Conrad confirmed to us on Sunday. The duo wed on the California coast.

In the September issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, Conrad dished on having nine bridesmaids — and letting them show off their personal styles when it came to dresses for Conrad’s big day.

“I sent them all the different shapes and let them pick from two colors,” she said. “I don’t mind if there are a few girls in the same dress, or if people are all in different ones. It’s too difficult to take a group of girls and put them in the same color and silhouette. Everyone has their own style.”

“They’re all individuals, so it’s nice that it doesn’t look too uniform,” she added.

Conrad, 28, and Tell, 34, got engaged in October 2013.