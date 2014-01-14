‘Lean In,’ ‘Gone Girl’ NYPL’s most checked-out books in 2013

Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In,” the book that started a movement, was the most frequently checked-out nonfiction book in 2013 by …

Sheryl Sandberg’s “Lean In,” the book that started a movement, was the most frequently checked-out nonfiction book in 2013 by patrons of the New York Public Library.

“Gone Girl,” a thriller by Gillian Flynn, was the top circulating fiction title, according to the library’s list, which was released Tuesday.

Other top spots for fiction include “The Casual Vacancy” by J.K. Rowling, the first and third installments of the “Fifty Shades of Grey” series and two Danielle Steel novels. Humorist David Sedaris took the second nonfiction spot with “Let’s Explore Diabetes With Owls” and Bronx native Sonia Sotomayor was third with her memoir, “My Beloved World.”

Top Circulating Adult Fiction Titles in 2013

1. "Gone Girl" by Gillian Flynn

2. "The Casual Vacancy" by J. K. Rowling

3. "Inferno" by Dan Brown

4. "And the Mountains Echoed" by Khaled Hosseini

5. "Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns" by Lauren Weisberger

6. "Until the End of Time" by Danielle Steel

7. "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E. L. James

8. "A Wanted Man" by Lee Child

9. "Fifty Shades Freed" by E L James

10. "The Sins of the Mother" by Danielle Steel

Top Circulating Adult Nonfiction Titles in 2013

1. "Lean In: Women, Work, and the Will to Lead" by Sheryl Sandberg

2. "Let’s Explore Diabetes" with Owls by David Sedaris

3. "My Beloved World" by Sonia Sotomayor

4. "Steve Jobs" by Walter Isaacson

5. "The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business" by Charles Duhigg

6. "Thinking, Fast and Slow" by Daniel Kahneman

7. "Salt, Sugar, Fat: How the Food Giants Hooked Us" by Michael Moss

8. "Bossypants" by Tina Fey

9. "Proof of Heaven: A Neurosurgeon’s Journey into the Afterlife" by Eben Alexander, M.D.

10. "Wild: From Lost to Found on the Pacific Crest Trail" by Cheryl Strayed