‘Lego Jurassic World’ video Game Review — 2.5 stars

If you’ve played one Lego video game, you’ve kind of played them all, and that’s true of the latest brick adventure, “Lego Jurassic World.”

The big difference here, of course, are the giant Lego dinosaurs, which you battle against and also control in a game that takes you across all four of the “Jurassic” movies, letting you control everyone from “Park’s” Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Sattler to “World’s” Owen Grady and Claire Dearing, not to mention everyone’s favorite, the Tyrannosaurus Rex.

The game has the usual brick-breaking action, but it feels like the puzzle-solving has been amped up, which is a welcome change from mindlessly smashing the environment.

Where the game starts to falter is in voice overs. All the recent Lego games feature expansive, cinematic cutscenes, but here the voices seem to be cut directly from the films, and it’s often bad audio that’s difficult to understand and jarring. Perhaps using new actors to redo the scenes would have been a better choice.

The latest Lego games — “Batman 3: Beyond Gotham” and “The Hobbit” — really pushed the boundaries of these relatively uniform brick games. “Jurassic World” doesn’t take the Lego platform any further, but it’s still a good time breaking bricks.

Available now: “Lego Jurassic World” is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Nintendo Wii U, Nintendo 3DS, PlayStation Vita.