Lena Dunham’s hair is now green

From a mousy brown pixie to a glamorous platinum blonde Hollywood bob, Lena Dunham knows how to keep fans intriguied with what’s on her head.

Wednesday, Dunham revealed her newest style via Instagram: mint green locks for the Canadian leg of her tour for her new book “Not That Kind of Girl: A Young Woman Tells You What She’s ‘Learned'”.

Lena Dunham is not the same as her on-screen persona, Hannah Horvarth, but this seems like the type of goofy and spontaneous thing Hannah would do (like hoard free snacks from the office). And people seem to like it already–over 23,000 Instagram followers seem to approve of Dunham’s viridescent hairstyle.