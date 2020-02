Leonardo DiCaprio is digging deep into his pockets for a cause.

“Thru my foundation today I’m pledging $7 million to ocean conservation projects over the next 2 years. #OurOcean2014,” DiCaprio, 39, tweeted on Tuesday.

The Oscar nominee and environmentalist’s Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation is dedicated to protecting the world’s last wild places and dedicated to creating harmony between humanity and the natural world.