Leslie Jones heading to Rio after live-tweeting the Olympics

The “SNL” actress is traveling to Brazil after live-tweeting the games since day one.

A “Saturday Night Live” comedian may soon call herself a sports commentator: Leslie Jones has accepted an offer to join the NBC team in Rio de Janeiro.

The “Ghostbusters” actress announced Monday on Twitter her plans to head to Brazil after live-tweeting the Olympic games over the weekend.

Jones posted a patriotic video to her Twitter account, decked out in an official Rio hat and holding an American flag.

“We gonna win everything I’m telling you!! I AM AMERICAN SPIRIT!! USA!! USA!!” she tweeted Monday.

Jones has been tweeting videos and photos of the Olympic games since the start, adding commentary to nearly every event that’s taken place, from swimming to cycling.

The comedian’s trip to Rio became reality when “Late Night with Seth Meyers” producer Mike Shoemaker tweeted about Jones to Jim Bell, the executive producer of the NBC Olympic coverage.

“Get @Lesdoggg to Rio & give her a microphone. 30% more USA gold + #ratings,” he tweeted.

Bell then extended an official offer via Twitter to Jones to join the NBC team in Rio. Jones has not yet announced when she will make her arrival to Brazil.

This is not the first time Jones has dabbled in live-tweeting, as she is known to her followers for covering the HBO series “Game of Thrones” in a similar fashion.